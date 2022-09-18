Jake Paul Teasing Crown Jewel Appearance For Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Logan Paul will be attempting to do the impossible at Crown Jewel when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Unified WWE Universal Championship.

One big problem the YouTube star will have to overcome if he wants to win the title is The Bloodline. Now it appears that he might not have to do it alone.

Logan’s brother Jake Paul recently replied to the announcement of this Crown Jewel match, and he noted that he might have to go to Saudi Arabia for this bout:

“Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this.”

Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this. https://t.co/fQkoSWIPTI — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 17, 2022

Apart from being a celebrity, Jake Paul is also a boxer. He has defeated opponents such as retired MMA star Ben Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

There is no doubt that the rest of the Bloodline will accompany Roman Reigns for his match against Logan Paul at the Saudi show.

With Jake’s boxing background, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up joining the action to help even the odds and help his brother win the biggest prize in sports entertainment.

How do you feel about Logan Paul getting a shot at the undisputed title and his brother being at his side? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

.