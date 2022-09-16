Triple H Has Some Big Surprises in Store For WWE Fans

A couple months ago the pro-wrestling world was shocked to learn that Vince McMahon had decided to retire as the chairman of WWE, a move that many never thought would happen as McMahon’s impact on the industry had been felt dating back four decades.

In his place his son-in-law, WWE legend and former 14-time world champion Triple H had taken over as head of the creative division. The Game had shown his skill for booking in NXT over the years, with the “developmental” brand and their bi-monthly Takeover events being considered the most “can’t miss” shows under the WWE banner.

Since taking over Triple H has brought back a number of previously released talents, including Braun Strowan, IYO Sky, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis. There have also been reports that he is in talks with Bray Wyatt, but the Eater of Worlds has yet to make his WWE return.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Triple H is actually planning more surprises for WWE, ones that are apparently not being talked about in the wrestling community. It was noted that this was regarding more talents coming in, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t also be surprises business-wise.

One surprise that shocked fans this week was seeing NXT 2.0 tease a return to their old Black and Gold persona. 2.0 had become a much more colorful show since the brand got a remake last year. Stay tuned.