Jake Paul: “I’d Love to Have Paul Heyman in my Corner”

Logan Paul is just days away from having the biggest pro wrestling match of his career thus far when he steps into the ring to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Paul’s brother, Jake, will be paying attention to the match, and he thinks Logan can dethrone Reigns as the champion.

Jake Paul Wants Paul Heyman in his Corner

“My brother is going to become champion. I believe that. This is his time. It’s crazy, so crazy Logan has this match,” Paul said to Sports Illustrated. “I’m so proud of him. It’s surreal he has this opportunity, and it’s serendipitous that his event and my event are happening on back-to-back weekends. We’re taking over the world. We’re the next Kardashians.”

Jake is four days removed from picking up a boxing victory against former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva. He sees himself potentially working with WWE and would be open to partnering with the legendary Paul Heyman, the special counsel of Reigns.

“Paul Heyman is very entertaining and smart. I love a lot of the WWE characters, and he’s on another level. I’d love him in my corner. We’d be Paul and Paul.”