Jake Roberts Issues Apology To Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has regret after jumping the gun with claims regarding Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat’s health.

Back in April, Roberts took to the DDP Snake Pit and expressed grief over the infamous headbutt that he landed on Steamboat back in 1986. Jake claimed that Steamboat was going through health issues and hoped that his DDT wasn’t the cause of it.

Thankfully, Steamboat refuted Jake’s claim during a fan signing with Highspots. Ricky Steamboat said he gets regular medical checkups and he’s feeling great.

An Apology

On a new episode of the DDP Snake Pit, Jake Roberts apologized for getting ahead of himself and said he hopes he didn’t ruin his friendship with Steamboat (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

“I have a heavy heart today. Last week, we were talking about someone who I hold in the highest regard. Nobody higher. I value our friendship as much as I do Dallas. He’s just a lovely, lovely man. Last week, out of concern, I brought up something that I had no business bringing up because I didn’t check who said it.

“Number one, you should never talk about someone unless you check the facts. I said that I had heard Ricky was having problems with the mental aspect. I did it out of concern and love and fear, fear that I had been the reason, maybe, that he was having problems.

“The good news is he isn’t having any problems. I repeated something that I heard from what I thought was a very good source, someone who spends time with him, and I was totally wrong in doing it. I’m ashamed that I did it.

“But man, I am so scared that I’m going to lose my friendship with him. I’ve reached out with no luck, and Ricky, I certainly understand that you have the right to ream my butt, kick my butt, whatever, but just don’t shut the door on our friendship. That’s all I ask because I would really miss that.

“He’s a number one talent.

“There isn’t anybody better selling. He’s a phenomenal talent and a phenomenal man, a great human being.

“Please let me come back in.”

Jake recently had to dismiss a claim about his own health. Jim Ross said that Jake wasn’t in good health and he took to social media to say that isn’t the case.