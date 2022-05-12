Jake Roberts Refutes Jim Ross’ Claim That He’s Not In Good Health

Jake Roberts is aware of rumblings that he isn’t in good health and he has responded.

Jim Ross gave fans a scare during an episode of his Grilling JR podcast. Ross said that Jake “The Snake’s” health was “not good” but that he was taking measures to address it.

Here’s what the legendary play-by-play ace had to say (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

“I just saw him here a few weeks ago and he’s still battling his breathing issues. He’s not in great health. That’s why you don’t see him as often on AEW television as he once was when he was fronting Lance Archer.

“But his health is not good and he’s taking the means to address it. He still has surgeries left. But he has breathing issues.”

Jake Roberts Dismisses Health Claim

Jake Roberts took to his Twitter account and insisted that he’s not in bad health.

“Hey guys once again someone wants to make a splash on the internet and what better way is there than putting out Jake Roberts is in bad health. Totally untrue. I’m going to be around a long time.”

Hey guys once again someone wants to make a splash on the internet and what better way is there than putting out Jake Roberts is in bad health. Totally untrue. I’m going to be around a long time. — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) May 12, 2022

Jake has come a long way from the days when he was addicted to drugs and alcohol. Roberts was lifted back to his feet by DDP and he credits the former WCW star for saving his life.

Roberts recently revealed to SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio that he was preparing for hip surgery. He also admitted that he’ll be using an oxygen tank again from time to time. There was a point where he didn’t need it anymore but now he’s back on it.