Jake Roberts On Virgil’s Health: “Seeing Him This Weekend Played With My Heart Quite A Bit”

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts spoke about Virgil’s health on the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit Podcast. The Master of the DDT stated that despite his condition Virgil has remained positive about his situation.

“I just wanna throw some love out there to that guy. He went through a lot and he’s, he’s still positive, man.”

Roberts does add that it was hard for him to see his old friend because of how badly the strokes have left him.

“Seeing him this weekend played with my heart quite a bit because, you know, seeing him not be able to lift the one arm. Strokes, yeah, two of them.”

We’ll keep you updated on Virgil’s health. Wishing him the best from all of us here at Sescoops.

(Quotes via EWrestlingNews)