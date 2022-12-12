Watch: WWE Star Wrestles Final Match At Live Event

WWE Producer Jamie Noble laced up his boots one last time to compete in a final match during Sunday’s Live Event from Charleston, WV.
The former Cruiserweight Champion started his wrestling career back in 1995. He competed for promotions such as WCW, ROH and NJPW before ending up in WWE first as a competitor and later as a backstage producer.
The WWE star spoke to Bryson Saxton for an interview before his final outing in the ring. Noble talked about getting back into the squared circle after 7 years and his pet raccoon among other things:
Jamie Noble’s Final Match
The bout at the WWE Live Event coming from his hometown saw Jamie Noble teaming up with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) for an eight men tag team match.
This team went up against The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) in the main event of the show. You can check out some photos and videos of the tag match below:
This match was set up after The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes tag team match ended in a no-contest earlier in the night. The ending saw Noble getting the pin over the Honorary Uce after hitting him with a Tiger Driver.