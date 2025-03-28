Janel Grant files to move discovery forward in federal case against WWE, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis

Attorneys for former World Wrestling Entertainment employee Janel Grant filed a motion for “a Rule 26(f) conference” on Friday in Federal district court in Connecticut. A Rule 26(f) conference occurs when counsel for the plaintiffs and defendants meet to plan discovery ahead of a federal civil trial.

The filing noted Grant’s attorneys discussed the possibility of a settlement.

“Plaintiff’s counsel, after consultation with their client, certify that (a) they have discussed the nature and basis of her claims and possibility for achieving a prompt settlement or other resolution of the case,” the filing said.

The motion outlined proposed schedules for when expert witnesses would be finalized, and set proposed dates for discovery timelines and other trial matters from now through the end of the year.

Notes from the filing included:

Grant’s team says it plans on depositions of 45 material witnesses.

Discovery won’t be in layers and would begin after Dec. 1, 2025.

Expert witnesses would be named by Oct. 1, 2025 with depositions completed by Nov. 1, 2025.

If no dispositive motions are filed, a joint trial memorandum filed by Jan. 16, 2026, with the trial beginnig sometime within 30 days.

Several issues remain in front of the court ahead of discovery – Grant is awaiting a decision by Judge Sarah F. Russell on allowing her amended complaint, which was filed in January. Attorneys for McMahon, Laurinaitis and WWE filed a motion in opposition of the complaint in February.

“As such, given Defendants’ position that a Rule 26(f) conference and report are premature and Plaintiff’s position to the contrary, Plaintiff presents to the Court that the parties are at an impasse and submits the following for the Court’s consideration as her proposed schedule.”

Four exhibits were included with the filing, all four were communications between Grant’s legal teams and counsel for the defendants.

It’s highly unlikely WWE would agree the conference until the court has ruled on the arbitration motions the three defendants are expected to file.

Grant filed a civil suit against the three defendants in January 2024 alleging she was trafficked sexually and assaulted by McMahon and Laurinaitis. She filed an amended complaint in January 2025 including more text message and alleging McMahon was viewing texts from Grant while he was being filmed by a crew from the Mr. McMahon Netflix documentary. The texts allegedly made it on air.

The amended complaint named several unnamed individuals in the original complaint, including WWE wrestler and former UFC fighter Brock Lesnar, as well as several other WWE executives and managers. The complaint also included alleged text messages and photos allegedly from McMahon including other information., such an office that was allegedly planned for construction that would allow Laurinaitis a secret door entry into Grant’s office.

According to the motion, attorneys for Grant, McMahon, Laurinaitis and WWE met during a teleconference on Friday before the filing was made in Connecticut district court. Attorneys for the defendants declined to discuss the conference request.

Grant’s team responded by submitting a proposed timeline to move the case forward.

SEScoops reached out to McMahon’s legal team for a statement on Grant’s proposed timeline and conference. SEScoops made the inquiry shortly before the publication of this article. If McMahon’s team responds, the article will be updated to include their statement.

It’s expected the defendants will await Judge Russell’s decision on allowing the amended complaint to stand and re-file motions for arbitration. McMahon, WWE and Lauriniatis have argued that Grant’s NDA requires her to negotiate her complaints through an arbitration process lined out in the non-disclosure agreement she signed when leaving WWE. Grant and McMahon have argued the other broke the NDA first. Recent federal legislation has banned using NDAs and arbitration in events involving sex crimes or sexual harassment.

Grant rep Kendra Barkoff Lamy of SKDKnickerbocker provided a statement to SEScoops:

“Janel’s Grant courage continues to be an inspiration to so many,” Barkoff Lamy said. “Her filing today seeks to move forward with her purusit of justice and accountability against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE for the horrific sex trafficking and abuse inflicted upon her.”

Grant also filed a motion of discovery complaint against McMahon’s doctor, Dr. Carlon Colker, and his company Peak Wellness. The complaint alleged Peak Wellness failed to handover Grant’s medical records when asked last spring on two occasions. Grant’s team said the discocvery was needed to see if any potential RICO violations occurred.

McMahon, TKO, WWE and Linda McMahon are being sued in Maryland Superior Court by several alleged survivors of the 80s WWF ringboy scandal. A recent ruling by the Maryland Supreme Court said legislation that eliminated the statute of limitations in negligence filings in sex assault cases will allow the suit to move forward. Attorneys for the defendants have requested the case be moved to federal court for jurisdictional reasons.