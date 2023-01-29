Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Service Aired via Livestream

Nearly two weeks after his death, Jay Briscoe’s funeral service took place on Sunday. His family allowed the service to air via livestream on YouTube.

His funeral comes several days after Jay’s brother, Mark, was finally allowed to wrestle on AEW television. Mark and Jay Lethal asked to honor Jay on what would’ve been his 39th birthday. The match closed out last Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW was also finally able to air a video package for Jay.

Jay Briscoe’s “Celebration of Life”

On Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that Tony Khan got a jet to take talent that worked yesterday’s Dark tapings to Jay’s funeral if they wished to attend.

There was representation for multiple companies at the funeral. Roderick Strong assisted Jay Lethal in a 10-bell salute.

Roderick Strong assisted Jay Lethal in doing the 10-bell salute before the Jay Briscoe funeral service started. ?? pic.twitter.com/F1KJltmu0h — Drainmaker ?? ? (@DrainBamager) January 29, 2023

One story shared was that Jay began using the catchphrase, “Reach for the sky, boy” because Woody in Toy Story said that when his string was pulled. He would always cry when watching the movie with his kids.

During his funeral service right now, it was discussed that Jay Briscoe’s “Reach for the Sky” catchphrase was actually from Toy Story (he would always cry when watching it) and I don’t know if there is a better way to explain who Jamin Pugh was as a person than that. — Derek Montilla ? (@Cap_Kaveman) January 29, 2023

Mark spoke at his brother’s service and talked about how Jay viewed religion.

https://twitter.com/davidbix/status/1619835281674489856?s=20&t=3aTOP-G-K8C-VUgKMS4Gjw

Prince Nana tweeted a picture from the reception.

See you down the road my friend Jamin Pugh/Jay Briscoe ? Love you bro pic.twitter.com/xFTIw6Xlb3 — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) January 30, 2023

Donations can still be made for the Pugh family here and an AEW shirt with all proceeds going to his family is also available. The tribute show to Jay is available on both Honor Club and ROH’s YouTube channel.