JBL Addresses His Giant Pants on WWE RAW: “I Have a Large A**”

JBL returned to WWE recently as Baron Corbin’s manager on Raw.

Rey Mysterio approached Triple H backstage during an episode of SmackDown and tried to quit the company because he didn’t want to battle with his son, Dominik Mysterio in Judgment Day.

The Game talked Rey out of quitting and orchestrated a trade. Baron Corbin was traded to Raw in exchange for Rey Mysterio. JBL has been managing Corbin on the red brand and has referred to him as a “wrestling god”.

Corbin has been picking up victories on Raw lately but lost all of his money this past Monday. Akira Tozawa whooped JBL and Corbin in poker, but Baron got his revenge later on the show by defeating him in a singles match.

JBL joined Corey Graves‘ After The Bell podcast recently and was asked about the MC Hammer suit pants he was wearing on RAW recently. JBL said he has a large backside and the bigger pants are necessary.

I happen to buy pants that fit me,” said JBL. “I have a large a**. I have got more a** than a donkey farm. My college coach told me one time, ‘son if I told you to haul a**, it’d take you four trips’. I am not putting my large a**, ten pounds of potatoes in a five-pound sack, and putting them in skinny jeans.