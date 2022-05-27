JBL Defends Vince McMahon Against Heat Over Production Style

JBL has gone to bat for his longtime former boss Vince McMahon against critics of his production style in WWE.

Many over the years have voiced the opinion that WWE is over-produced, especially due to the oversight by McMahon. One of the most common talking points is how McMahon feeds lines and information to the commentary team during the show.

The likes of WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross, and others have discussed this and how it can sometimes make the job difficult. It’s often said that McMahon can be rude at times to commentators during this period.

However, speaking on GAWTV recently, JBL said he actually enjoyed having McMahon in his ear during shows.

“Vince [McMahon] gets a lot of heat over what he produces, and I loved it. By the way, Vince was never rude to me. Not one time, did not yell at me one time.

“Jerry Lawler says the same thing. Booker T says the same thing. Now he yelled at Michael Cole and he yelled at some other guys, but I think it was the old guys who had been in the ring for him.

“He just treated us differently. Even when I made mistakes, he was very kind about it,” JBL said.

“But I loved him being in my ear because he was very succinct. He’s a great producer. He would tell you just a short little phrase. He wouldn’t tell you a whole paragraph.

“Usually I’d be one word behind it. I’d just repeat exactly what he said, because he knew what was coming up and he also knew what he was feeding somewhere else.

“So, sometimes he’d feed me something, but he’d [Michael] Cole something different and it made sense after Cole said it. He (Vince) had access to everything.

“I enjoyed Vince being a producer. A lot of guys, I think it’s fashionable to say they hated it, but I thought he was terrific at it.”

JBL served as a commentator for just over five years, serving as a vital part of the broadcast team assisting on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live.

The WWE Hall Of Famer has since stepped away from full-time commentary, but does occasionally return for pre-event shows and other special appearances.

Quotes via WrestleZone