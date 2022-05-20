Matt Hardy Details Strange Relationship Between Bray Wyatt & Vince McMahon

Matt Hardy says Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon had a very strange working relationship behind the scenes.

Hardy recently took to his podcast, “The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy,” and reflected on his last run with WWE. During the show, Hardy touched on working with Wyatt, and what it was like seeing Wyatt interact with McMahon backstage.

The multiple-time Tag Team Champion detailed how McMahon would praise Wyatt when he did something he liked. However, when Wyatt did something he didn’t like, it was almost as if he was going to lock Wyatt away for good.

“Windham (Bray Wyatt) has always had a very strange relationship with Vince, very strange, like, I almost felt like Vince looked at him like a son in some ways,” Matt Hardy said.

“When he would do things that he liked, he would love him and he would really give him everything that he could possibly give him. He would bend over backwards to try and accommodate him. But then when he did something he didn’t like, he hated, like he was going to lock him away for good.”

“It was almost like a really weird, a really strange and different duality that Vince shared with Bray. When he liked him or loved him, he was all about him. But when he disliked him, oh my god, it was really bad and he would like punish him and insult him. To me, it was so strange. It was almost like a parent.”

Wyatt was released from WWE in July of 2021. Much has been made about his professional wrestling future, as Wyatt has scarcely made any professional wrestling appearances since his release.

With All Elite Wrestling (AEW) now very much a viable alternative for talents, many wonder if Wyatt will end up working for Tony Khan next. Or, perhaps, Wyatt and McMahon can reconcile their differences, and he’ll return to WWE.

