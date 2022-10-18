JBL Praises Baron Corbin After WWE RAW: “This Is The Debut Of The Modern Day Wrestling God”

Happy Corbin left in JBL’s limo on the September 3rd edition of SmackDown and made his triumphant return tonight on WWE RAW.
Following Rey Mysterio being moved to SmackDown, it was announced that Corbin was traded to RAW. JBL introduced Baron Corbin tonight and joined commentary for his match against Dolph Ziggler.
JBL hyped up Corbin on commentary and compared him to Michael Jordan as Baron connected with the End of Days on Ziggler for the pinfall victory.
JBL Praises Baron Corbin On RAW Talk
Byron Saxton caught up with JBL and Baron Corbin backstage following the match. Saxton asked why WWE Hall of Famer JBL decided to lend his support to Baron Corbin. JBL said the choice was easy.
Saxton asked Corbin how it felt to have JBL’s support in his career and Baron said anything is possible with the Hall of Famer’s guidance. Corbin added that landscape has officially changed to end the interview.
