JBL Praises Baron Corbin After WWE RAW: “This Is The Debut Of The Modern Day Wrestling God”

Happy Corbin left in JBL’s limo on the September 3rd edition of SmackDown and made his triumphant return tonight on WWE RAW.

Following Rey Mysterio being moved to SmackDown, it was announced that Corbin was traded to RAW. JBL introduced Baron Corbin tonight and joined commentary for his match against Dolph Ziggler.

JBL hyped up Corbin on commentary and compared him to Michael Jordan as Baron connected with the End of Days on Ziggler for the pinfall victory.

JBL Praises Baron Corbin On RAW Talk

Byron Saxton caught up with JBL and Baron Corbin backstage following the match. Saxton asked why WWE Hall of Famer JBL decided to lend his support to Baron Corbin. JBL said the choice was easy.

This is the emergence, the debut, of the modern-day “Wrestling God”. The era of dominance, this man is a cornerstone. This is what you build a company on. So this has nothing to do with my return. I came back for one reason, and one reason only, and that is because this man is here. There is a lot of people out there you think ‘oh, I could be that guy’. You can’t be him. So ask him the questions because that is the man.

Saxton asked Corbin how it felt to have JBL’s support in his career and Baron said anything is possible with the Hall of Famer’s guidance. Corbin added that landscape has officially changed to end the interview.

How do you think it feels? I went out there on Monday Night RAW on my first night and I dominated Dolph Ziggler. With this man’s guidance, his wisdom, he’s a Hall of Famer and he’s passing this stuff onto me. The sky? There is no limit. We are changing the game. Like he said, a modern-day “Wrestling God”. The landscape has officially changed.

