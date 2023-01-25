“Jealous” – Charlotte Flair on Watching Ric Flair Team With Andrade El Idolo

Charlotte Flair has admitted to being somewhat “jealous” that her father and her husband were able to share the ring last year.

For Flair’s last match in July 2022, the father and son-in-law duo teamed to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

This match marked Flair’s first match in over a decade, when he lost to Sting on the September 12, 2011, episode of TNA Impact.

Jealous

While Ric and Charlotte have both had impressive careers, they have never had the chance to be on the same team in the ring.

While appearing on NBC’s The TODAY Show to promote Saturday’s Royal Rumble, Flair admitted to being jealous that her father and husband got such a special moment.

“Honestly, I was a little jealous (seeing them in the ring together) because I was like, “Oh, I wanna be a part of this,’ because I’ve shared the ring with my dad but not in that capacity.” Charlotte Flair

Charlotte also spoke about her brother Reid, who died in 2013, and who is the reason Charlotte is a wrestler today.

“I’m like, ‘Man, I wish my little brother could see this.’ My husband is a third-generational wrestler, and then with my dad…it was awesome, picture-perfect.” Charlotte Flair.

Ric Flair made his first appearance on WWE TV in two years on this week’s Raw when he introduced Charlotte.

h/t – Wrestling News