Jeff Hardy Arrested For DUI: Full Details & Latest Mugshot



Jeff Hardy was arrested once again early Monday morning in Volusia County, Florida.

According to Volusia County jail records, Hardy has been charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

The DUI is a third degree felony, while the canceled/suspended/revoked license charges are second degree misdemeanors.

Additional details on Jeff Hardy’s latest arrest can be find here at the “Inmate Information” section of the Volusia County corrections website.

Hardy is scheduled to appear in front of a judge for his first hearing tomorrow, June 14 at 1:30pm.

Jeff Hardy’s BAC Almost 4x the Legal Limit

According to the arrest report (per Marc Raimondi of ESPN), Hardy’s car was seen swerving and running off the road. Hardy was said to be confused and “in a stupor.” Once he got out of his car for the field sobriety test, the officer on the scene notes that Hardy unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol.

Hardy admitted to drinking alcohol prior to getting behind the wheel and was unable to complete any of the field sobriety tests that were administered.

Hardy took a breathalyzer test and blew a 0.294. A second reading showed 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08.

Ill-Fated Ladder Match

Jeff Hardy is schduled to compete on Wednesday’s “Road Rager” edition of AEW Dynamite.. The Hardys will challenge The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express in a 3-team Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team titles.

We’ll post an update when the Hardys are inevitably pulled from the match.