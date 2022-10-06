Jeff Hardy Not Expected to Make AEW Return Anytime Soon

It appears fans won’t see Jeff Hardy back on AEW TV in the near future due to his legal issues.

Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab.

Hardy has been charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge.

Latest on Jeff Hardy’s Status

Pwinsider.com reported today that Hardy has a pre-trial hearing for his DUI scheduled for Wednesday, October 19, after Hardy’s attorneys previously waived his right to a speedy trial. The hearing was supposed to happen in July, but was pushed back due to the request of his attorneys and is now scheduled for this month.

The report added that Hardy is still officially with the company but will not be brought back until his legal issues are cleared up. All Elite Wrestling also wants Hardy to show that he can maintain his sobriety as he has been in treatment “for some time.’

Jeff’s brother and fellow AEW star, Matt Hardy, recently stated that fans will see a new Jeff when he eventually returns.