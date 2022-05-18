Jeff Hardy Talks Potentially Renewing CM Punk Rivalry In AEW

Jeff Hardy thinks there’s a story to be told between himself and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Hardy and Punk feuded with one another over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back in 2009. This was Hardy’s final feud before his contract expired, and he’d eventually sign with TNA.

Now, over a decade later, both Hardy and Punk find themselves competing on the same brand again. This time, with AEW. Hardy and Punk’s rivalry was an extremely entertaining one, and fans would surely love to see it continue over on AEW TV.

Speaking on a recent appearance on the “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, Hardy talked about a “moment” between himself and Punk on AEW TV that is likely inevitable.

“[Winning the World Championship] was like a little boy’s dream come true, man. God, and then to do it over and over again. One of my favorite things, as far as being the World Champion, was working with CM Punk.

“It’s so crazy that we’re in the same company now and there’s a huge moment between me and Punk. It’s going to come, I’m sure.

“I think there’s a huge moment, just in the hallway, like me and Matt beat The Young Bucks or whatever at whatever pay-per-view is coming up, or whatever happens, but then we run into him, and me and punk just have a face-off.”

For now, Hardy and Punk are on different paths in their respective AEW journeys. Punk is actually gearing up to face Hangman Page for the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Championship.

They’ll go head-to-head at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) on May 29. Perhaps once Punk’s feud with Page comes to a close an opportunity to work against Hardy will present itself.

Quotes via Fightful