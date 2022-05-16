Jeff Hardy Says “It’s Going To Be Exciting” When Willow Returns

Jeff Hardy continues to tease that we haven’t seen the last of his alter ego, Willow.

Hardy portrayed Willow during the early days of his wrestling career. He brought Willow to TNA Wrestling back in 2014, as seen below.

Hardy has referenced the dark and mysterious spirit several times over the past few months.

In September, Hardy said he was talking with the artist who created the Willow mask about reviving the gimmick at one more time before retirement.

In November, Hardy pitched the idea of bringing back Willow as an artsy Bob Ross character, similar to Bray Wyatt‘s The Fiend.

Since then, Hardy left WWE and joined AEW, where he’d have more creative freedom to explore Willow in a new environment.

Jeff Hardy Bringing Willow to AEW?

On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jeff Hardy was asked if we could see Willow in All Elite Wrestling.

The Charismatic Enigma says, “Yes, of course there is” a chance Willow could appear in AEW. He scoffed at the idea of Willow being aligned with the House of Black, but assured fans that Willow is a part of him.

“When he comes out to play, he comes out and it’s going to be exciting.” – Jeff Hardy on Willow in AEW

Jeff Hardy joined AEW back in March. Since then, he’s reunited with his brother and the Hardys are now gearing up for a feud with the Young Bucks. The teams are expected to square off at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view later this month.

You can listen to Jeff Hardy on the AEW Unrestricted podcast: