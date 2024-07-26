Jeff Hardy Reflects On His Past Mistakes: “I still have so much guilt and shame”

The last several years of former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy’s life can be described as turbulent at best and downright disastrous at worst.

While fans were delighted to see The Charismatic Enigma make a surprise return to in-ring late last month, it’s fair to say that the hardships of the last 2-3 years still weigh heavily on Jeff’s mind.

On a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jeff Hardy expressed shame and guilt for how his tenure at AEW turned out. Hardy had signed with the company shortly following a messy release from WWE in early 2022, but a DUI arrest in June of that year led to his indefinite suspension until his return in April 2023.

“I still have so much guilt and shame from AEW giving me an opportunity, and even Matt, to me breaking trust with my personal issues and real life.’

At the same time, Jeff Hardy also made it clear that he’s looking at his new opportunity in TNA as a chance to both redeem himself, hut also make things up to his always supportive brother Matt Hardy. The former world champion noted that he would not “break TNA’s trust”

“I want to make that up to Matt. I will say right here that I will not break TNA’s trust. That is in my past. It feels good to have somewhat of a clean slate with that stuff and start fresh instead of having that guilt and shame about what I did in a certain world of pro wrestling”.

Jeff Hardy made his official return to in-ring action when he and his brother competed on TNA IMPACT! to try and the TNA Tag Team Championships from Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards.

Prior to that, Hardy’s last previous match took place way back in February, when he went one-on-one with Sammy Guevara in a No Disqualification match. Hardy would suffer a broken nose during the match following a botched splash from Guevara, who has eventually suspended himself following the incident for “following concussion protocol.”