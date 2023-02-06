Jericho Cruise ‘Five Alive’ Announced for January 2024

Chris Jericho‘s ‘Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea’ cruise is returning in 2024. The fourth installment, dubbed Four Leaf Clover, just wrapped up. On Monday, organizers announced the first details about Five Alive.

The Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager returns to the high seas January 26-30, 2024 from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico. Once again, Jericho and company will be commandeering the Norwegian Pearl.

According to the official announcement sent in to SEScoops, “It’ll be the incredible Jericho Cruise experience that you know and love, full of insane AEW wrestling, Fozzy performances, up-close-and-personal meet and greets and more. This year, we’re adding a Top Rope Belly Flop competition and The Gimmick Gala.”

Here’s all the information regarding the pre-sale and general on-sale events:

First Round Pre-Sale Deadline: 2/13 @ 11:59 PM ET

Final Pre-Sale Deadline: 2/15 @ 11:59 PM ET ?

Public On-Sale: 2/17 @ 2 PM ET

For booking information, visit JerichoCruise.com.