Main Event Announced For Jericho Cruise “Four Leaf Clover”

Chris Jericho‘s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager cruise is gearing up to set sail once again. The fourth Jericho cruise, dubbed Four Leaf Clover, will take over the Norwegian Perl once again.
It all goes down February 2-6, 2023 when the Jericho Cruise sails from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. You can visit the cruise website for booking information and more details of what to expect on board.
Four Leaf Clover will feature 4 days of wrestling matches presented by AEW and the main event has now been signed.
Chris Jericho and Danhausen, collectively known as Jericho Hausen, will face The Gunns (Austin and Colton Gunn). More matches will be announced in the weeks ahead.
More Details on the next Jericho Cruise
- Master of Ceremonies Chris Jericho
- Guest Of Honor Mark Henry
- Guest Cruise Director Mickie James
- Guest Hosts Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson
- Goodwill Ambassador Ted Irvine
There will also be live music, comedy shows, podcasts and more.
Wrestlers on board include:
- Matt Cardona
- Nick Aldis
- Moose
- “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan
- Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake
- Mike Rotunda
- Dan Lambert
- Jonathan Gresham
- Jordynne Grace
- Swoggle
- Brian Myers
- Rocky Romero
- The Boogeyman
Live music from acts including:
- Fozzy
- Quiet Riot
- Royal Bliss
- Raven
- Priss
- Kuarantine
- Guardians of the Jukebox
Live Podcasts from:
- Talk is Jericho
- The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast
- Dan Lambert’s World Title Time Machine
- Talk ‘n Shop