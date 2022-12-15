Main Event Announced For Jericho Cruise “Four Leaf Clover”

Chris Jericho‘s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager cruise is gearing up to set sail once again. The fourth Jericho cruise, dubbed Four Leaf Clover, will take over the Norwegian Perl once again.

It all goes down February 2-6, 2023 when the Jericho Cruise sails from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. You can visit the cruise website for booking information and more details of what to expect on board.

Four Leaf Clover will feature 4 days of wrestling matches presented by AEW and the main event has now been signed.

Chris Jericho and Danhausen, collectively known as Jericho Hausen, will face The Gunns (Austin and Colton Gunn). More matches will be announced in the weeks ahead.

More Details on the next Jericho Cruise

Master of Ceremonies Chris Jericho

Guest Of Honor Mark Henry

Guest Cruise Director Mickie James

Guest Hosts Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson

Goodwill Ambassador Ted Irvine

There will also be live music, comedy shows, podcasts and more.

Wrestlers on board include:

Matt Cardona

Nick Aldis

Moose

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

Mike Rotunda

Dan Lambert

Jonathan Gresham

Jordynne Grace

Swoggle

Brian Myers

Rocky Romero

The Boogeyman

Live music from acts including:

Fozzy

Quiet Riot

Royal Bliss

Raven

Priss

Kuarantine

Guardians of the Jukebox

Live Podcasts from: