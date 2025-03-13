Jey Uso Isn’t Worried About WrestleMania Main Event Spot

Jey Uso hopes to become a World Champion in WWE for the first time at WrestleMania 41 when he challenges World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jey explained why he’s not concerned about being the main event of the show.

“I don’t care if I’m on last, I don’t care if I open it up. I’m going to go out there and they’re going to remember my match.”

Jey is focused on his “once in a lifetime shot” and is aware that competing for the World Heavyweight Chaampionship at WrestleMania is an opprtunity that “might not ever come back around in my career.” At this time, WWE has not confirmed which matches will headline both nights of WrestleMania 41.

Uso’s comments come amid a wider discussion about whether he is ‘worthy’ of the WrestleMania main event. While Cody Rhodes Vs. John Cena is all but guaranteed to headline one night, questions remain as to what will headline WWE’s other night. With Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk expected to compete in a triple threat, many predict this star-studded showdown will headline Night One instead.

No matter what place Jey is on the card, Uso is ready to give his all at WrestleMania. In the ring wih GUNTHER, Uso intends to prove why he’s known as ‘Main Event Jey’ even if his match is far from closing out the Premium Live Event.