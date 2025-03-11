GUNTHER Calls WrestleMania A Mercy-Killing Ahead of Jey Uso Showdown

During the March 10, edition of WWE Raw, Jey Uso defeated Grayson Waller and was able to fend off an attack by A-Town Down Under after the match. However, GUNTHER was able to get a surprise ambush on ‘Main Event Jey’ and the segment ended with the World Heavyweight Champion standing tall.

Speaking in a WWE Raw Digital Exclusive after the segment, GUNTHER was asked about Jey’s resiliency, a trait the Ring General believes his WrestleMania 41 adversary does not possess.

“Resiliency? The only one resilient here is me because I uphold the highest standard for myself and the World Heavyweight Championship.”

GUNTHER continued to berate Jey as the King of the Ring claimed he’s beaten stronger, better, wrestlers than Jey. While Hey may have enjoyed “promoting that stupid four-letter catchphrase,” GUNTHER had four letters in mind for Uso this April inside Allegiant Stadium.

“When you walk into Las Vegas, it’s not gonna be the highlight of a sad twenty-year, play the second fiddle career. It’s gonna be the mercy killing of the Jey Uso experiment. Four letters, one word. Hell.”

Jey earned a title match by winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match in one of the most shocking wins in the history of the match-type. While Jey is ready to bring the ‘Yeet Army’ to Las Vegas, GUNTHER is ready to spoil the fun of Uso and his fans this April at WrestleMania 41.

