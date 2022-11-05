Jey Uso May be Dealing With an Injury

The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) at Saturday’s Crown Jewel event, but Jey may have done so with an injury.

Michael Cole stated on commentary that Jey believes he has a broken wrist and will get an MRI done on Monday. Cole said Jey suffered the potential injury while wrestling on WWE’s European tour this past week.

The finish of the tag team title match saw The Usos hitting a Super 1D on Butch to get the victory. WWE also further hyped The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) on next Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

What’s on the Line

(via WWE)

It will be an important match for The Usos as if they win, they will be poised to break The New Day’s record as the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

The leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel.

Hopefully, this injury is not as serious as it could be and won’t keep Jey from competing inside the squared circle.