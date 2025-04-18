Jey Uso Talks Retirement: ‘I Feel the Years Catching Up’

Jey Uso has recently confirmed that he has entered the latter stages of his career but he will still be around to perform for the next couple of years.

During a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Jey Uso, reflected on his illustrious pro wrestling career but highlighted that he is on the end of his in-ring journey. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, who will soon hit 40, said that age is catching up with him. He still feels strong and passionate about wrestling but he has also started to consider exploring other opportunities beyond the ring. Here is what he said:

“I’m on the end of my career. I feel like I still have a couple years left. I still feel strong, but this is the first time I kind of felt the years are catching up on me. I think I’m getting older. I’ll be 40 in August. I love wrestling. Wrestling is everything. I’m just getting to the point where I want to venture out a little bit more.”

Jey Uso started his WWE career as part of the tag team with his brother Jimmy Uso. They achieved significant success and won the tag-team titles eight times. He later transitioned to a singles star and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and WWE Intercontinental title.

Jey Uso’s meteoric rise to the main event picture is certainly commendable. He shocked the world when he eliminated 16-time World Champion John Cena to win this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match in February. He earned a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Jey is not headlining either of the nights, but he is fine with it as he is set to compete in the biggest match of his career at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.