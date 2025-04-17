Jey Uso: If I Can’t Main Event, I Hope I Go On First

Jey Uso will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 but his showdown with GUNTHER will not be the main event of either night. Speaking in a WWE vlog on the Road to WrestleMania, Jey shared that he’s made peace with this, and now has a different spot on the card in mind.

“I’m being detailed here, but I really hope I’m on first. Obviously, I wanted to main event. We know that’s not gonna happen, which is okay with me.“

Jey argued that merely making it to the WrestleMania card is “something big” especially as it took him years of toiling away in WWE to make it to ‘the dance.’ Now, Jey is ready to open up Night One where he hopes to “set the tone of the show” with a win over GUNTHER.

GUNTHER has also weighed in on not headlining WrestleMania despite holding one of the company’s top two championships. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, GUNTHER said that he can’t control the placement on the card, and vowed to “give my best” no matter what number his match is.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.