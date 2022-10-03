Jey Uso Warns Sami Zayn As Tension Grows Within The Bloodline

Roman Reigns officially made Sami Zayn the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline on a recent edition of SmackDown and Jey Uso isn’t having it.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns told Solo Sikoa that he answers to him now and the former NXT North American Champion acknowledged his Tribal Chief. As The Bloodline was about to exit the ring, Sami stopped them and acknowledged The Tribal Chief as well.

- Advertisement -

Reigns then made it seem like he was going to kick Sami out of the group and instructed Jey to rip Sami’s Bloodline T-shirt off and Jey obliged. The Tribal Chief presented Zayn with the new Honorary Uce shirt and Jey was beside himself.

The Honorary Uce took to Twitter a couple of days ago and sent a message to his fellow Bloodline member. Sami used a screen shot of Jey’s face when the Honorary Uce was given his new shirt by the Tribal Chief.

Some people have endured a lot & as a result, have a hard time trusting others. They find it hard to believe others could be doing things for the right reasons, often believing there must be ulterior motives. Though it can be frustrating, it’s important to be understanding.

Some people have endured a lot & as a result, have a hard time trusting others. They find it hard to believe others could be doing things for the right reasons, often believing there must be ulterior motives. Though it can be frustrating, it’s important to be understanding ????? pic.twitter.com/WYs7Ev6ZMK — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 1, 2022

Jey Uso Responds To Sami Zayn

Jey Uso responded to Sami’s message earlier today on The Usos’ official Twitter account. He claimed that the hard times he has gone through in his life have sharpened him. The tag team champion added that trust is earned in The Bloodline and he sees through Sami Zayn.

The hard times sharpened me. Trust is earned in my family. I See Thru u… -Jey

The hard times sharpened me.

Trust is earned in my family.

I See Thru u…

-Jey https://t.co/tkpI08MaMs — The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 3, 2022 - Advertisement -

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have recently bonded on SmackDown. The two teamed up together on this past Friday’s episode of the blue brand and defeated Madcap Moss and Ricochet in a tag team match.