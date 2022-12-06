Jim Cornette Claims AEW Star was the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion

Jon Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF, in the main event of AEW Full Gear.
Moxley had put the company on his back following the disastrous media scrum after All Out in September. Jon lost the title to CM Punk in the main event but wound up getting it back at Dynamite: Grand Slam by winning the Tournament of Champions.
William Regal was the lead of the Blackpool Combat Club for a few months but is now on his way back to WWE. Jon entered into a rivalry with Hangman Page after he returned from injury last week.
Jim Cornette on What is Next for Jon Moxley, Hangman Page as World Champion
Jim Cornette recently discussed former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on episode 460 of the Jim Cornette Experience.
He wondered what AEW should do with Jon Moxley after he’s lost his championship and Wiliam Regal is no longer with the company. Cornette said that Jon should be facing off against a young heel that wanted to rub in his loss at the PPV.
Cornette claimed that Hangman Page has added nothing to his presentation since his AEW World Championship run. Jim claimed that Hangman Page has been the most disappointing champion so far.
