Jim Cornette on Maximum Male Models in WWE: “The Worst Idea Anybody Has Ever Had”

LA Knight debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri, manager of Maximum Male Models.

The character and the group didn’t get over with fans and now Max Dupri is no more. Following Vince McMahon‘s resignation from the company, several released stars have returned to the company and some had their names changed.

LA Knight has exited Maximum Male Models and now has his sights set on becoming a star on WWE SmackDown. He defeated Mansoor of MMM this past Friday night and warned the locker room in a promo after the match.

Jim Cornette on LA Knight’s Match and Promo on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on LA Knight’s match and promo this past Friday on a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience. Cornette said that Mace and Mansoor have to be embarrassed at this point to be a part of Maximum Male Models.

The thing about LA Knight is, I like the fact that they realize they’ve committed a crime against nature. Changing his name to Max Dupri, the whole male model thing, Mace and Mansoor, and by the way those guys have to be so embarrassed. They’re going out on TV looking like that and doing that s***.

Jim commented on LA Knight’s promo after his victory over Mansoor and said he expects WWE to never mention his involvement with MMM ever again.

He cuts the promo as LA Knight and he did a new catchphrase and blah blah blah. I expect they’ll just never mention this again. But you know me, I’ve got the OCD. And I would have had to have given LA Knight some reason to impart to the people why he did this. To obviously put it to bed, get over it, it was the worst idea anybody has ever had. But what was the reason he went along with it for three weeks?

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.