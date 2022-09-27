Jim Cornette On Saraya Signing With AEW: “How Did WWE Let Her Get Away?”

WWE legend Jim Cornette recently praised Saraya on his podcast following her debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Saraya made her debut last Wednesday at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Toni Storm defended the Interim AEW Women’s Championship in a 4-Way against Serena Deeb, Athena, and Britt Baker. Toni escaped with a victory but the heels attacked her after the match. Saraya made her debut and Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter retreated upon her arrival.

Cornette is one of the most vocal critics of All Elite Wrestling but praised the former WWE star on The Jim Cornette Experience. He noted the impressive reaction she got from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“As soon as the word Saraya came up on the screen, the place went ballistic. I don’t even know if they would have cheered if that had happened in a WWE building because none of the WWE fans would have known probably what Paige‘s real name was, well maybe the most devoted.

But these fans, they are the smart ones and they knew it was Paige, and boy, the place comes apart and the heels bail out of the ring, and the fans go crazy. Paige walks into the ring, smiles at the people, and that was it.”

Jim then wondered why WWE would let her get away if she has been cleared to wrestle.

“If she has been cleared to wrestle, then why did the WWE let her get away? She’s not with Alberto Del Maniac anymore… She’s not having public meltdowns. So if she was cleared to wrestle, and could wrestle, how did the WWE let her get away?

Cornette added if she hasn’t been cleared to wrestle, then Tony Khan would have to be a complete lunatic to sign her given the circumstances.

“You would have to be a complete lunatic to sign a wrestler under those circumstances without having them check to see if they can wrestle. So what’s going on here? I’ll tell you another thing, if Paige was paying close attention to that match, she’s gotta be thinking ‘holy f***, this is worse than a shoot. I don’t want to get involved with these people.”

