Jim Cornette On What Sets MJF Apart From Other Wrestlers Today: “He’s The Only One Working Anymore”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has become one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling and is in line for a shot at the AEW World Championship.
MJF cut a backstage promo on this week’s Dynamite and revealed that he doesn’t like himself either, but he has to be the bad guy. Stokely Hathaway interrupted and MJF threatened to fire The Firm as his stable on retainer.
The 26-year-old vowed to capture the AEW World Championship. Jon Moxley is set to defend the title against former champion Hangman Adam Page on a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite on the 18th.
Jim Cornette Explains What Sets MJF Apart
Legendary manager and promoter Jim Cornette discussed MJF on episode 265 of Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru. A fan compared MJF to Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1997 and Cornette disagreed. Jim pointed out that Austin may have been a heel at the time, he wasn’t a smart a** that insulted people all the time.
Cornette said that fans are smarter to the business nowadays and can appreciate MJF’s performance. Jim added that there is currently a lack of entertaining wrestlers and MJF fills that void for many fans.
Cornette noted that Death Matches used to be popular in the territory days because they were unusual but now they are commonplace. Jim claimed that MJF is one of the only wrestlers today that knows how to cut a promo and work in the ring.
