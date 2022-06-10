Jim Ross Brought to Tears During AEW Show

Jim Ross has been through and seen a lot during his time in the pro wrestling business.

He got a chance to speak with Martha Hart, widow of Owen Hart at AEW Double Or Nothing where the promotion held the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament that saw Adam Cole win the men’s tournament while Britt Baker won the women’s.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained on Grilling JR how his backstage interaction with Martha went and noted that he got emotional.

“I had a chance in the little green room environment in there, to sit and chat with Martha,” Ross stated. “I did exactly what I told myself I was not going to do and that was cry. I couldn’t help it and so it was very emotional. She was a gracious and glorious host, shall we say, of this event.”

Not only did Ross call matches for WWE, but he was also Head of Talent Relations in the company and got to know Hart over the years. Hart passed away in May 1999 at the Over The Edge PPV when he fell from his harness while being lowered down into the ring as The Blue Blazer.

Ross broke the news to fans that Hart had passed away. WWE continued with the show, which was heavily criticized due to the nature of the situation.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcript