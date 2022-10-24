Jim Ross Discusses Infamous Katie Vick Storyline

Jim Ross has offered up some thoughts on the controversial Katie Vick storyline from his days in WWE.

Back in 2002, a feud between Triple H and Kane birthed one of the most horrific segments that WWE TV has ever produced. Triple H accused Kane of being a murderer, suggesting he was responsible for the death of a woman named Katie Vick.

Kane later admitted that Katie Vick was a friend of his who he drove home from a party one night. However, Kane was unfamiliar with the car her was driving, leading to a crash, and Vick’s death.

Later, a segment ran with Triple H, wearing Kane’s mask, visiting a funeral home, visiting the casket of what was supposed to be Katie Vick. Triple H got into the casket with Vick’s body before the camera blurred, and suggestive sounds could be heard from Triple H, saying things such as “I screwed your brains out” before tossing out some brain-like material.

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” to offer his thoughts on the segment 20 years later. It’s safe to say, Ross has the same viewpoint that many wrestling fans have on the segment.

“I don’t know [if that was always the plan]. I don’t recall any more decent ideas. There may have been. Somebody may have said, ‘Well, that’s not outlandish enough, that’s not sensationalistic enough.’

“But it was an attempt to become more entertainment. For Raw anyway, the entertainment side of that show became the HLAs and all that shit. Lawler and I did our best to make some sense out of it, narrate it, or lay out.

“I found us laying out of it more than anything because sometimes when you’re not sure what to say, or an angle is being introduced and you don’t know how the audience is gonna take it, you lay out….some of that content was hard to lay out. What do you say sometimes?

“The only thing I will say about that stuff is it was different, it was unique, it was new. But none of those things were good. It wasn’t good new. Nothing. This show was a great example of us getting way out of our lane.”