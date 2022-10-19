Jim Ross Discusses Potential Retirement After AEW Deal

Longtime professional wrestling commentator Jim Ross has discussed potentially retiring after his current deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) goes out.

Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” and discussed the possibility of walking away from professional wrestling at 70-years-old. The WWE Hall Of Famer didn’t confirm that he’ll be retiring, but admitted he is definitely considering it.

“I think my contract with AEW is about another year and change. I’m looking at finishing that out and then taking it from there. So, that means I’m thinking about [retirement].

“I haven’t talked to Tony Khan about this, but when I signed an extension – I think for 18 months or something like that – and it’s still in effect. I’m happy with that arrangement. We’ll take it one week at a time.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna stay, or if he wants me to stay. I think he does, and I know I do. But I also have to be realistic. I’m not a young kid.

“Maybe I’m traveling too much, maybe I don’t need to come to Dynamite, and stay at home an extra day before you get on that next airplane. I like what I’m doing. I really do.”

Jim Ross has been involved in the professional wrestling world since the mid-70s. He’s best known for his historic 20-year run with WWE where he became known as the “voice of wrestling.”

In 2013, Ross left WWE and would go on to do work with the likes of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), a few independent shows, a brief return to WWE, and now, under contract with AEW.