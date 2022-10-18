Jim Ross Doubts Bray Wyatt was Ever Interested in Joining AEW

Bray Wyatt is once again a fully-fledged WWE Superstar, despite countless fans hoping he’d join AEW instead.

At Extreme Rules 2022, Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the show, 15 months after his controversial exit from the promotion.

Wyatt’s high-figure contract and creative differences with Vince McMahon are said to have been factors in his release.

Not an Option

While many felt like AEW would be the perfect place for Wyatt’s creative side, he did not join Tony Khan‘s popular promotion.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross questioned whether Wyatt ever saw AEW as an option (via 411Mania.)

“I don’t know if he ever interviewed with Tony Khan or not. It wouldn’t surprise me if he did, I don’t know. Bray may have had this plan all along. Take some time off, try to go back to the nest.

“He wanted to go back to WWE, and I don’t know what amount of money Tony [Khan] could’ve offered that was gonna supplant his career in WWE.”

“My take is, there was never any major interest [in Wyatt joining AEW.]” Jim Ross.

Wyatt’s first appearance back on TV came during last week’s SmackDown, when he thanked fans for their support.

The Wyatt 6

Bray Wyatt is back with WWE, but plans for his future are unclear.

One popular theory is that Wyatt is starting a new stable, where Superstars will portray characters from the Firefly Fun House.

These characters were portrayed as part of Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules.

Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan have all been rumored to be names considered for the group.