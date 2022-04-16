Jim Ross: Dusty Would Be Proud Of What Cody Rhodes Did At WrestleMania 38

Jim Ross believes Dusty Rhodes would’ve been over the moon when Cody Rhodes appeared at WrestleMania 38.

Cody made it clear after his January TNT Title loss to Sammy Guevara that the reports of him working without an AEW contract were true. At the time, Cody said he didn’t know what the future would hold.

Just weeks later, Tony Khan announced that Cody and Brandi Rhodes were gone from AEW. This led many to speculate that Cody would be on his way to WWE. That hunch was correct as Cody was the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Jim Ross On Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE

There’s been rumblings that if WWE continues to treat Cody Rhodes like a top star, then it may entice AEW talent to jump ship. On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said it doesn’t really matter who could be next (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“I don’t know who’s next and I don’t give a sh** who’s next. What difference does it make? The show will go on, the games will be played, and you’ll just have people playing with different jerseys. I don’t know, I don’t have any idea. I’m sure at some point in time, there will be others. At some point in time, you run your course.”

JR went on to say that Cody’s WrestleMania moment would’ve made Dusty Rhodes very proud.

“I know Dusty would’ve been very proud to see how Cody did at WrestleMania. He wasn’t wearing polka dots and all that other stuff. He had his AEW act with him, music, and attire. That’s good, I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

Cody ended up defeating Seth Rollins at the “stupendous” WrestleMania event. The two will have a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.