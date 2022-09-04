Jim Ross Questions The Booking of AEW All Out Main Event

Jim Ross joins many fans in being critical of how Tony Khan has set up the main event of the AEW All Out pay-per-view event.

World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk will be headlining the event despite AEW booking a champion vs. champion match between them less than two weeks ago on Dynamite that lasted three minutes, with Moxley going over.

AEW announced the rematch on Wednesday’s Dynamite. While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the AEW commentator noted some logical things that need to address.

Jim Ross Voices Criticism

“Well, I think it’s gonna be unpredictable because I don’t know how you book this card. I don’t know how you have a match on Wednesday and your champion gets his ass whipped like a government mule and then you expect to return it Sunday. Why do I need a return? You just got your ass whipped. So there’s logical things we have to address, quite frankly. I think it’s gonna be a challenging show for Tony Khan to book but it’s loaded.”

Ross also noted that he thinks AEW PPV events are too long as there are 15 matches (4 on the pre-show and 11 on the main card) planned.

“Sitting out there with our group as it is, this is gonna be a 5-hour show. I’m not in favor of any 5-hour show. It’s just too long. Our attention spans are not going to maintain what it needs to be. It’s a chance for a lot talents to clear the deck and make a name for themselves.”

