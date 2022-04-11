Jim Ross on Vince McMahon’s Possible Succession Plan for WWE

For as long as professional wrestling fans can remember the discussion as to what will happen to WWE, after Vince McMahon‘s time on this Earth is no longer, has loomed over the industry.

Of course, McMahon has no shortage of close family members to leave the company to. His children Shane and Stephanie McMahon have been prominent figures within the company dating back to the late 90’s. “The Chairman Of The Board” also has his grandchildren as potential successors. And, of course, who else loves the professional wrestling business more than McMahon’s son-in-law, Triple H?

However, what if McMahon decides to outright sell the company upon his passing? WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross believes it’s a legitimate possibility. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Ross noted that McMahon could very well be thinking about doing exactly that.

“One would hope, I assume he does. I just don’t know. Maybe the succession plan is to package it up and sell it,” Ross said (via 411Mania). I’ve said before and I don’t mean to make it morbid, he’s the genius behind the whole damn thing. He’s very protective of what he’s built and I would be the same way. We want to protect what we’ve built.

“I think Vince’s succession plan is, he’s the kind of guy who thinks he’s going to live forever and I hope he does. He’ll probably outlive me, and he might outlive you. He still trains hard and eats right and all those things. He’s got good DNA. So, I don’t know about the succession plan, but I think they have to say they have one simply for the stockholders’ sake. I think that it’s such an attractive property with so many diverse tentacles that spread around the world, I think it’s an attractive buy for some big company.

“It seems like that’s the direction that some big businesses are heading in – they’re selling and consolidating. That might be where his head is at, I don’t know how to answer that question. I just can’t see, today, anybody taking his place at the head of the table. I don’t know who’s there. There’s people who can do it I guess, but I don’t know who they are and what’s available and if Vince trusts them impeccably enough to turn the reins over to them.”

As Jim Ross mentioned, McMahon has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down despite being 76-years-old. He still trains regularly and even participated in a match at WrestleMania 38 this past week. McMahon won his impromptu match against Pat McAfee and even took a stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin who made a surprise appearance during the segment.

