Jim Ross Concerned About the Number Of Titles In AEW

Longtime professional wrestling commentator Jim Ross is worried about the number of titles in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) right now.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” and voiced a bit of concern over the growing amount of championship belt that are being integrated into AEW at the moment. Ross fears this could lead to a bit of oversaturation down the line.

“We’re facing that right now in AEW with the Six-Man titles. I just believe that you have to be very careful on how many titles are represented on your television. You can get overexposed very easily.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to belittle anybody for their opportunities to earn a championship, earn more money, earn a bigger place on the roster and all those things. I don’t.

“I just think you have to be very careful in how many titles they have. I just think the more you have, the less most of them mean.”

Currently, there are eight official titles listed for AEW. The AEW World Championship, AEW All-Atlantic Championship, AEW TNT Championship, FTW Championship, AEW Tag Team Championships, the upcoming AEW Trios Titles, AEW Women’s World Championship, and the AEW TBS Championship.

The newest titles of the bunch being the All-Atlantic Title as well as the upcoming AEW Trios Titles. AEW is currently holding a tournament to crown the inaugural Trios Champions, which features some big names that are left in the brackets.

As for the current title holders around AEW, they’re undoubtedly around the waists of some of the promotion’s biggest stars; such as Jon Moxley, PAC, Wardlow, Thunder Rosa, and Jade Cargill.

While putting a title on a young star such as Wardlow or Cargill can certainly help their growth, the potential issue Jim Ross brings up is certainly a valid one.

It will be interesting to see if AEW continues to add more titles to the mix moving forward.

Quotes via WrestlingNewsCo