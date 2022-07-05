Former WWE Ref Isn’t Thrilled with Liv Morgan’s Cash-In

At Money in the Bank 2022, Liv Morgan won the Women’s Ladder Match, guaranteeing her a championship match at a time of her choosing for up to a year.

Morgan didn’t waste time in picking her moment, as mere hours later she cashed in on Ronda Rousey, who had retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Natalya.

Winning the title from Ripley, many felt this was the perfect moment for Morgan, though not everyone is pleased.

Korderas Weighs In

Speaking on his ‘Reffin Rant,’ former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said he wasn’t a fan of Morgan’s booking.

While Korderas said it was a nice surprise, he believes that Morgan shouldn’t have cashed in the way she did (via Wrestling Inc.)

“It was a nice surprise. It got the huge pop it wanted, but is it the way a babyface should win a championship and cash in their Money In The Bank? That’s the only issue I had. Yes, the crowd did love it, but at the same time, babyfaces don’t do it that way. Maybe, if she came in and said to Ronda Rousey, ‘I want to cash this in, are you ready?’ And Ronda said, ‘Okay,’ and then do it, then you can make a case for that.”

Faces Cashing In

While babyfaces have cashed in Money in the Bank in the past, it is rare to see them cash in on a fellow babyface.

In 2006, Rob Van Dam announced in advance he was cashing in on face WWE Champion John Cena, who received a hostile reaction from the ECW One Night Stand 2006 crowd.

While Daniel Bryan, Kane, and CM Punk (in 2009) were all faces when they cashed in on babyfaces (Big Show, Rey Mysterio, and Jeff Hardy respectively,) the three briefcase holders all turned heel shortly after.