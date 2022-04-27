Jimmy Uso DUI Arrest Video Released

Video of Jimmy Uso’s 2021 DUI arrest has surfaced.
Back in July of last year, Jimmy was arrested in Pensacola, FL for driving under the influence. He posted $500 bond the following morning. The arrest brought much scrutiny to Jimmy as he’s had a history of DUI arrests.
A police report from officer William Roper was released detailing the reason for the arrest of Jimmy Uso.
“During the HGN Fatu was unable to keep his head still, and I observed multiple signs of nystagmus. Fatu had difficulty maintaining balance, and had difficulty in performing the Walk and Turn. During the one-legged stand, Fatu was unable to maintain balance, and placed his foot down multiple times.
“Due to the above circumstances I placed Fatu under arrest for DUI.”
Footage Of Jimmy Uso DUI Arrest
TMZ Sports has released video of the arrest and it’s clear that Jimmy Uso was none too pleased with a remark made by an officer. Jimmy lost his cool when the cop referred to a past incident on the road.
TMZ reports that Jimmy reached a deal with prosecutors earlier this month. As part of the agreement, Jimmy underwent and completed courses “related to the incident.”