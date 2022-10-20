Joe Rogan on Ric Flair’s Figure Four Leg Lock: “It Doesn’t Work”

Ric Flair wrestled his final match at the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during SummerSlam weekend. The match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and was presented by Jim Crocket Promotions and Conrad Thompson.

He teamed up with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to beat wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett and AEW star Jay Lethal in a tag team match.

Flair has won countless matches throughout his career with the Figure Four submission hold, a move created by Buddy Rogers and has been used by many wrestlers throughout the years. Flair recently recounted his last match on his “To Be The Man” podcast.

Joe Rogan on Ric Flair’s Figure Four

Popular podcaster and standup comedian Joe Rogan recently discussed Ric Flair on a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan is also a commentator for MMA and broke down the Figure Four lock and referred to the legendary move as “dumb”. Rogan noted that the technique of the move doesn’t make sense when applied to real-life fighting.

A bunch of [pro] wrestlers got mad at me… I was trying to explain how dumb a figure-four leg lock was because I was like he was literally giving up an inside heel hook. Inside heel hook is one of the most devastating submission techniques because once someone gets it the time you have to tap is so small before your knee gets ripped apart and so, a Figure-four leg lock you’ll never see in a jiu-jitsu competition. It doesn’t work. It’s funny in that regard, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.

H/T: LowKickMMA