John Cena and Idris Elba to Star in Amazon’s ‘Heads of State’ Movie

John Cena has another Hollywood role lined up as the former WWE Champion has signed onto a new project.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Cena will star in Ilya Naishuller’s next film, “Heads of State” along with Idris Elba. In October 2020, Amazon Studios picked up the rights for “Heads of State” during a competitive Zoom presentation.

The film will be produced by Peter Safran, co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, and John Rickard via The Safran Company, while the initial script was created by Harrison Query, who recently set up My Wife and I Bought a Ranch

Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec, who worked on the recently wrapped Beverly Hills Cop reboot, wrote the final draft.

Cena’s Other Films

The film is described as “Air Force One meets Midnight Run,” centered on a mismatched pair who are in over their heads in a high-stakes situation.

Cena recently finished filming movies such as The Independent, Snafu, Coyote v. Acme, Argylle, and Freelance while he is currently filming Honeymoon Friends.

As previously noted, The Independent, which comes out next month, will be exclusively on Peacock.