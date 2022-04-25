John Cena Has Advice and a Warning for Theory

John Cena has some words of advice for WWE‘s new United States Champion, Theory.

Over the weekend, Theory posted a video on social media of himself taunting a young fan at ringside who was dressed up like Cena.

Theory pointed to the belt once worn by Cena and said, “That makes me better than John Cena!”

To make matters worse, the arrogant champion tagged Cena in the video and used it to wish him a Happy Birthday. Cena turned 45 on Saturday.

John Cena’s Warning for Theory

It’s been said that Vince McMahon sees Theory as a main event player. Some have even touted Theory as, “The Next John Cena.”

On Monday, Cena replied to Theory’s video with a sobering message. He acknowledges that Theory has the gifts to be a bigger star than he ever was. However, it takes a lot more than “potential” to become immortal.

“Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever,” said Cena.

“An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes.”

You can see John Cena and Theory’s exchange right here: