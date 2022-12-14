John Cena to Team Up With Jason Momoa In Action-Comedy Movie

John Cena is set to star in a new action/comedy film Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

According to Variety, the film will be called “Killer Vacation” and will be released through Warner Brothers. Details of the plot of the movie have not been revealed.

Cena currently stars in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, reprising his role from The Suicide Squad. He has also been cast in Peter Farrlly’s upcoming comedy film Ricky Stanicky alongside Jim Carrey and Zac Efron.

The Leader of the Cenation also had a supporting role in the recently released film The Independent.

John Cena to Return to WWE on the Final SmackDown of the Year

16-time World Champion John Cena will return to WWE on December 30th.

Cena will appear on the final SmackDown of the year emanating from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The news was first reported by Variety and the report added “more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks”.

John Cena last appeared on WWE TV on the June 27th episode of RAW to celebrate 20 years with the company. He cut a promo and announced that he will be wrestling more than just one match when he returns.

Triple H took to Twitter and congratulated Cena on twenty years in WWE. He said that Cena is arguably the greatest superstar of all time and a great ambassador for the company as well.

He made himself the success he was for those twenty years, arguably the greatest superstar in the history of the WWE. Not only that, through those twenty years becoming the greatest ambassador and truly represented what it means to be a WWE Superstar.