John Cena Set to Appear on Final SmackDown of 2022 (Report)

John Cena will come home to WWE for the second time this year. He was on RAW in June to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the company. He will be appearing on the final SmackDown of the year. The show will be live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on December 30.

According to Variety, the announcements of Cena’s return will begin airing in a few weeks. No further details are known at this time.

John Cena at WrestleMania 39

There’s been speculation that Cena will wrestle at WrestleMania 39. The “Show of Shows” will take place in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2, 2023.

Logan Paul texted Triple H to request a match with Cena at WrestleMania 39. A match with Austin Theory is very likely. Cena has said that Theory is his current favorite WWE wrestler and also said he’s the wrestler that most needs to an Attitude Adjustment.

This list of dream matches for Cena includes Theory and Paul and few other opponents.

We will likely know by the end of the final SmackDown who his opponent will be.