John Cena Joins Fortnite on July 28th

WWE and Epic Games have become quite chummy and that much is evident with recent partnerships.

Fortnite, the most popular free-to-play game today, will be adding a major WWE superstar to the item shop.

And his name is John Cena!

John Cena will be making his debut in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8PM ET. Until then, check out our blog to see everything that will be available in his set.



Epic Games made the reveal in a statement on its website. The Cena outfit will be available in the item shop this Thursday (July 28) at 8 p.m. ET.

The new outfit comes with entrance gear and in-ring attire.

Cena recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with WWE. During an in-ring speech on the June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, Cena said he doesn’t know when he’ll wrestle again but promised he has a lot more than one more match left in him.

Cena’s addition to Fortnite is part of the “Epic SummerSlam” partnership with WWE and Epic Games.

WWE will also have its presence felt on Fall Guys and Rocket League. The Undertaker, Asuka, and Xavier Woods have their likenesses in Fall Guys, while special Roman Reigns and John Cena vehicles will be added to Rocket League.

The date for those items is also July 28.