John Cena “Overwhelmed” With Gratitude Following WWE Return

John Cena made a triumphant return to WWE television on Monday’s edition of Raw. Cena was on hand to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut. As he put it on Raw, his 20th “Birthday” with WWE.

Cena has been a divisive figure throughout the majority of his WWE run. Cena has been polarizing, with some fans loving him and some fans rejecting him as the squeaky-clean, almost corny, hand-picked corporate champion.

On Raw, it was nothing but love. Cena gave an impassioned speech about how much the support from fans as meant to him. The main theme of his address is that we’re all in this together. Everything he’s accomplished has been with the support of the WWE Universe. His accomplishments are OUR accomplishments.

Cena said he haven’t seen the last of him, but he’s not sure when he’ll be back in a WWE ring. It’s been rumored that Cena will return at SummerSlam to battle Theory. The two had a brief interaction backstage:

Cena Overwhelmed with Gratitude

On Tuesday, Cena posted a message on social media expressing his gratitude. Cena says he’s “overwhelmed” by all the outreach he’s received from people recognizing his milestone.

Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 28, 2022

WWE’s Cena tribute edition of Raw featured video clips of Cena’s greatest rivals touting as a leader not only in the professional sense, but also as a man and role model. We even saw cameos from AEW talent, including Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight.

Watch John Cena’s address to the WWE Universe on Monday’s Raw right here: