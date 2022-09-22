John Cena Makes History with the Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena has set a new record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with 650. The Make-A-Wish Foundation announced the news today and the milestone has been recognized by Guiness World Records.

Since becoming a top star in WWE after his rise in 2005, he was portrayed as a babyface who was a hero for fans and the face of WWE’s “Be a Star” anti-bullying campaign.

Cena made his first wish come true in 2002 and granted Make-A-Wish’s 1000th wish to a fan named Cardon in 2012.

John Cena’s Inspiring Work

John Cena

The non-profit organization helps fulfill the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a critical illness. Children between the age of 2 and 18 can choose to meet a celebrity, go to an event, or even give a gift to someone else.

When children meet the former WWE Champion, they can take photos with him and hang out.

He told Reuters: “If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing.”

“I just drop everything,” Cena said when he was honored for granting 500 wishes. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Cena is the most requested celebrity, and nobody else has ever granted more than 200 wishes in the 42-year existence of the foundation.