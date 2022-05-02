John Cena Has Entered Into New Business Venture

John Cena is getting into the cocktail business.

The Thomas Ashbourne brand is set to roll out a slew of ready-to-drink cocktails. The brand has aligned with celebrities in order to help with the promotion of the products. Cena is one of them.

John Cena Partners With Thomas Ashbourne Brand

(via Thomas Ashbourne)

Each cocktail is attached to a celebrity. John Cena is tasked with pushing the old-fashioned drink.

Here’s what Thomas Ashbourne CEO Cara Kamenev had to say about the cocktail endeavor (via Bloomberg).

“These are not influencer deals, and these are not promotional or pay-for-post or anything like that. It was important to us that everyone came at it with an ownership mentality.”

Cena also chimed in, saying he’s learned quite a bit from conversations with the movers and shakers at Thomas Ashbourne.

“I got a lot of my business education after the events, being able to sit with the people I’ve watched and admired and we’ve shared beer and bourbon and a bunch of stories. That actually brought me here.”

Cena joins the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosario Dawson, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Playboi Carti in the list of celebrities co-founding the cocktail drinks.

Over the past few years, Cena has turned his attention more towards Hollywood. Cena last wrestled back in Aug. 2021 for the WWE SummerSlam main event. He was pinned by Roman Reigns.